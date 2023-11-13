The Ondo State Government has denied encroaching on Ogun State land and launching attacks on people in border communities between the two states.

The State Government also clarified that the four communities being claimed by Ogun State, belong to Ondo State.

The recent claim by officials of Ogun State government that Ondo state is encroaching on four coastal communities in Ilaje local government area, is generating reactions.

The Ogun sttate Deputy Governor specifically asked his Ondo State counterpart to caution the indigenes against encroaching on Ogun territory and launching attacks on people in communities bordering the two states.

The affected communities are Irokun, Obinehin, Idigbengben and Araromi seaside in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

At a press briefing in Akure, Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju faulted the claim by Ogun Deputy Governor.

According to her, the allegation is false and has become a pattern of alarming propaganda.

Ademola-Olateju said all the communities have a long history of traditional institutions within the state.

She urged the National Boundary Commission to urgently release the final report of the ethnographic survey in the area.

Her position was corroborated by her counterpart in the state ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs.

The Commissioner noted that Ondo and Ogun are sister states of the same Yoruba ethnic group, but insisted that the towns in question are legally and administratively within Ondo State territory.