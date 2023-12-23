The management of Federal College of Agriculture, Akure in Ondo state has urged security agencies to investigate illegal appropriation and destruction of the institution’s land by a gang of land grabbers.

The Provost of the college, Akinyemi Faduyimu pleaded with traditional rulers in the state to prevent further encroachment into the institution’s land.

The latest incident of encroachment on the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure in Ondo State, occurred few days ago, when a gang of land grabbers invaded the college.

This latest invasion created tension in the institution, leading to a protest by staff and students of the college.

The management of the institution is worried about this dangerous trend, which has heightened fear on the Campus.

At a press briefing in Akure, the Provost of the College , Akinyemi Faduyile condemned activities of the land grabbers, who encroached the land with impunity.

He appealed to the federal government to prevail on the trespassers to stay off the land of the college at Agbogbo and Benin Garage areas of Akure.

The Provost also sought assistance of members of the public to help in preserving the sanctity and existence of the college.

