The Federal Government is seeking intervention from global funds to aid in the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.

This initiative is aimed at securing additional resources to combat these diseases and improve the health outcomes of affected individuals.

The government recognizes the importance of international collaboration and is committed to working with global partners to achieve these goals.

Senator George Akume, CON, made the call while hosting a team from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria and the Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) led by the Acting Chairman of the Global Fund Country Coordinating Mechanism for Nigeria, Ayo Ipinmoye, in his office.

After thanking the funding organization for its enormous achievements in stemming the tide of AIDS, TB, and malaria in the country, he requested additional assistance from the Global Fund to enable it to eradicate the dreaded diseases.

He said “Your intervention in TB and malaria are very much welcome. I also learnt that you also intervened in the prevalence of AIDS, I know it has really gone down, but there are some little signs that it has not yet completely eliminated, but we are very much on course- we immensely appreciate the support, We need this intervention to continue.”

He assured that the Global Fund of its commitment to fight against the tripartite diseases and optimal utilisation of the funds dedicated for the project.

He added that his office will continue to collaborate with the organisation to ensure the implementation of the intervention.

Country Portfolio Manager, Nigeria, Dr. Jean-Thomas Nouboussi Congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, the Global Fund has approved about $1 billion for Nigeria as part of its grant to assist the country in the fight against tuberculosis (TB), malaria, and HIV/AIDS for the next three years- with the implementation plan commencing from January 2024. He also added that out of approximately 110 countries, Nigeria is the highest beneficiary of the Global Fund grants.

Dr. Nouboussi said that Global Fund is working with Country Coordinating Mechanism in ensuring equitable disbursement of fund to countries affected countries in the fight against tuberculosis, AIDS and malaria around the globe. He therefore sought the support of the SGF to ensure speedy implementation of the funding to Nigeria in the fight against AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis in the country.

He commended the Federal Government for the success it recorded in the fight against the three dreaded diseases, with emphasis on tuberculosis, which according to him, is one of the countries that have achieved great feat on the treatment of tuberculosis.

The Global Fund was launched in 2002 as the result of a global consensus that a new mechanism was needed to finance a massive and rapid international effort to drive back AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria – three diseases which stand as some of the greatest impediments to the sustainable development of much of the world.