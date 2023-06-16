The Niger state police has apprehended two men for killing a 14 year old girl in Gurara local council of the state.

The victim Ubaida Surajo was badly beaten and killed in her parent’s residence while her mother was off to the market.

The prime suspect Nuhu Mohammed, a 26 year old neighbor of the victim confessed to the crime.

According to a statement by the Niger state police command during interrogation, Nuhu who was a tenant in the same residence, confessed that in the early hours of the same date, there was an altercation between him and the deceased mother, about her missing sum of ninety thousand naira, as he was accused to have stolen the money.

He claimed that the accusation got him angry, consequently, he invited his friend Sani to the house and attacked the daughter (the deceased) immediately after the girl returned from school. He confessed further that the girl was injured on the head and strangulated to death by the duo.

During investigation the following items were recovered from the suspects:

-Six knives

-Two cutlasses

-A digger

-A suspected blood-stained shirt belonging to Nuhu

-Some other pieces of clothes

The police said the suspects have been transferred to SCID Minna for further investigation, and they will be arraigned in court for prosecution as soon as the investigation is concluded