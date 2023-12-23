The Danbaba Suntai Airport is now getting a facelift as Governor Agbu Kefas has commenced the rehabilitation and upgrade of the facilities.

Also ongoing is the construction of perimeter fence, provision of a fire tender, purchase of a standard ambulance and installation of communication equipment at the control tower.

Two New Fire Trucks were also handed over to the management of Danbaba Suntai Airport.

This is part of safety measures put in place following the shutdown of the airport for over six months by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria over non compliance with safety measures.

The Airport staff are excited about the new addition to the facility, which will enhance safety of passengers and also improve emergency response time.

The aviation and fire departments staff of the airport were earlier sent to Abuja for training on basic knowledge and necessary skills to operate the fire truck effectively.

The acquisition of the fire truck marks a significant milestone in Jalingo Airport’s commitment to ensuring safety.