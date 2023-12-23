The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in collaboration with the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Ilorin, has organized a one-week intensive training programme on fish and vegetable farming for 150 youths.

The 150 selected youths are below 35 years from the six geo-political zones of the federation.

The training, sponsored by ECOWAS in collaboration with ARMTI is aimed at empowering the beneficiaries to become financially independent and be employers of labour.

The Executive Director of the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Dr. Olufemi Oladunni, said that the training programme would help take care of the nation’s food and nutritional security.

He also expressed optimism that the beneficiaries would make life out of the enterprise with resultant financial breakthroughs.

The institute’s executive director also explained reason behind the choice of vegetable and fish farming.

Participants at the training believe that farming holds the key to the future, especially for those who are visionary.

The participants are expected to be empowered at the end of the programme to ensure easy take off.