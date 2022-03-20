Seed Act: NASC confiscates vegetable seeds in Nasarawa for non compliance

The National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC) has seized a variety of vegetable seeds from Technisem Seed, an agro seed distributor, during a seed inspection search in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nasarawa State.

The confiscated assorted vegetable seeds include: 19 pieces of 50 grams, 35 pieces of 100 grams, 20 grams of sachet Okro, 10 grams of hot pepper, 10 grams of papaya, 5 grams of hybrid hot pepper, 30 grams of cabbage, 5 grams of egg plant, 10 grams of betterave, 5 grams of broccoli, and 5 grams of water melon.

The team was led by Agboola Adebayo, Director, Seed Inspectorate, Department of the Council, who said the seed trader violated the government Seed Act by selling uncertified seeds.

According to Adebayo, NASC uses the ‘Sting Operation’ to check on seed dealers around the country to determine if they are working in accordance with the system on a regular basis.

“We go out like that unnoticed so that we check on those that are doing it well. Those that are performing below standard, we checkmate and sanction them”, he said.

He further stated that the NASC is committed to assuring the supply of good quality seed to farmers at an accessible price through the SeedCodex system in order to improve agricultural production, increase household income, and contribute to food security through the SeedCodex system.

He noted that it is important for both the players and the regulators to be on the same page for the good of Nigerian farmers, explaining that everyone should know what the law says about vegetable business in the country.

Explaining further, he said the only way farmers can identify quality seed is by codex.

“Those seeds have a third party guarantee and if there is any problem with the seed, farmers have the course to come back to the council”, he added.