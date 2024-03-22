One hundred and Fifty youths in Anambra State have graduated from table fish production training, under the ECOWAS regional strategy to support the employability of young people in the Agro-pastoral and fisheries sector throughout the region.

These young Nigerians, graduating from a 4 months training on table fish production, funded by the ECOWAS Commission are in high hopes

Hope of a better future , and the opportunity to be trained in the business of table fish farming has afforded them

For ECOWAS, this is an opportunity to express its commitment to move from an ECOWAS of State to an ECOWAS of the people with shared prosperity, under its vision 2050, the state government also assure the youths of adequate support

As the participants take the ECOWAS team and Deputy Governor around the site of the project, they expressed how much exposure the opportunity has been

One of the challenges they highlighted is the need for support to be able to establish themselves