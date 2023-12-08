Staff and students of the federal college of Agriculture, Akure, Ondo state are protesting over encroachment of the institution farm by some land grabbers.

The protesters who stood at the institution gate described the attitude of the land grabbers as illegal.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, the aggrieved protesters, urged the federal government to intervene

Chairman of the Academic staff Union of the College, Kayode Sule said the activities of the land grabbers are affecting the training of students of the college.

He said the activities of the grabbers have been going on for overt ten years.