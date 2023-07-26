The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has just declared a total and indefinite strike.

This is becoming barely 24hours after a meeting with the speaker of the house of representatives, Tajudeen Abbas in Abuja.

The speaker had pleaded with the doctors’ union to shelve their planned strike and allow for more negotiations.

But the union in a statement on Wednesday morning, said it can no longer trust the government.

There major demands are:

1. Immediate payment of the 2023 MRTF

2. Immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement

3. Payment of skipping arrears

4. Upward review of CONMESS in line with full salary restoration to the 2014 value of CONMESS

5. Payment of the arrears of consequential adjustment of minimum to the omitted doctors

6. Reversal of the downgrading of the membership certificate by MDCN

7. Payment of MRTF, new hazard allowance, skipping and implementation of corrected CONMESS in State Tertiary Health Institutions

8. Payment of omitted hazard allowance arrears.

It would be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had earlier in June met with the leadership of the union where he promised to resolve all areas of trade dispute with the resident Doctors.