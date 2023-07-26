The National Association of Resident Doctors has declared a total and indefinite strike action Nationwide.



Major demands are:

1. Immediate payment of the 2023 MRTF

2. Immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement

3. Payment of skipping arrears

4. Upward review of CONMESS in line with full salary restoration to the 2014 value of CONMESS

5. Payment of the arrears of consequential adjustment of minimum to the omitted doctors

6. Reversal of the downgrading of the membership certificate by MDCN

7. Payment of MRTF, new hazard allowance, skipping and implementation of corrected CONMESS in State Tertiary Health Institutions

8. Payment of omitted hazard allowance arrears