The Nigerian army has handed over five thousand wraps of suspected illicit drugs to the National drug law enforcement agency in Lagos.

They described this as a win for security agencies in the country.

All hands appear to be on deck to ensure Nigeria is rid of illicit drugs

And every day the war is gaining momentum as more security agencies are collaborating.

The nine brigade of the Nigeria army made this interception at the Ajilete between Lagos and Ogun state.

Most of the wraps had a logo of a particular political party in Ghana.

The army said they have done some investigation which the NDLEA will continue.

According to the army this is the 3rd of such interceptions in the past ten days.