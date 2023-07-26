The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to reverse all perceived anti-poor policies or face an indefinite nationwide strike from August 2nd.

NLC is particularly concerned with the recent twin increase in the price of petrol from N197 per litre to N617.

The Congress says workers nationwide will commence an indefinite strike by next Wednesday should the government fail to heed its call for a policy reversal.

Though a statement from the NLC is still being awaited, the Spokesman of the Congress, Benson Upah, confirmed the resolution to TVC News in a telephone chat.

TVC News learnt that the decision to shut down economic activities nationwide was taken at the National Working Committee meeting of the Congress on Tuesday.