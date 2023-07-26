The right to life is enshrined in the nation’s Constitution but insecurity across the length and breath of the country has put that to test.

Kidnappings, indiscriminate killings and burning of properties have produced more displaced persons in recent years.

Umar Ajilo from Kaduna state calls for a stop to acts of criminality in his constituency.

A further amendment to the motion extends invitations to security chiefs on the state of insecurity in the North West.

In another legislative move, the House faulted GSM providers for re-assigning paid sim cards.

Advertisement

The House also resolved to meet with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria on the fate of Nigerian Medical students affected by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ravaging floods and the menace of Erosion in Fagge area of Kano state got the attention of the House.