Armed bandits have abducted a nursing mother, her fourteen year old son and left behind a one month old baby.

The incident occurred two days after the naming ceremony of her new born baby who is currently under the care of the father.

They were abducted in the early hours of Tuesday at their residence in Saminaka, a Community along Gusau-Sokoto road.

Saminaka Community in within the heart of Gusau metropolis and this is not the first time Persons were abducted in the area.

Sources say the armed bandits broke the wall and force their way in and asked of the Husband, when they could not find him they whisked away the wife and her eldest son to an unknown destination.

The Husband of the victim is a Lecturer at the Federal Collage of Technology, FCET Gusau.

This latest abduction is coming two days after abductors of four female Student’s of Zamfara State Collage of Arts and Science, release video of the hostages threatening to give them out for marriage if one hundred and twenty million naira ransom is not paid within a week.

There has been resurgence of Banditry activities in most parts of Zamfara State lately, but authorities from both Government and Security agencies say their are working round the clock to restore normalcy.