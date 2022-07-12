Zamfara Bandits Kill 18 Farmers, Abduct Nursing Mothers, Others

No fewer than eighteen farmers were killed by unknown Gunmen in two Zamfara Communities

The farmers were killed while cultivating their farms in Kango – Karauchi village of Dangulbi District in Maru Local Government area of the state

Unspecified number of locals from kurfa Community in Gummi Local Government were said to have been abducted by the Terrorists

Among the kidnap Victims are also nursing mothers including wife of the village head of Kurfa who were forced by the bandits to drop their babies

The incidents Happened between last Sunday and Monday when the locals are Celebrating eid el-Kabir Sallah

A source told TVC NEWS that the assailants ransacked houses in search of slaughtered rams meant for the Sallah celebrationi

The attacks was perpatrated by a terror bandit leader called Damina and his boys

Locals from the affected Communities says the incessant attacks had forced some of the poor and unemployed youths in the area to become informants for the terrorists which they are paid certain percentage at the end of the deal

Some of the Communities affected have no light nor Telecommunications services to alert security agencies of attacks

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command Mohammed Shehu Confirmed the incident

He says the police is aware of eleven persons killed and troops are on the trail of the attackers

The police assures residents of the affected Communities and sorounding villages to be calm and always Inform the police of any criminal move to attack Communities

Communities in Zamfara have come under bandits attack in the last few weeks and Persons were killed and abducted for ransom

Villages such as Jabaka, Ruwan Doruwa, Danmarke Dansadau, Malele among others in Maru Local Government areas have sufferred from a series of bandit attacks over the years

This incident is coming less than forty eight hours after bandits released the wife of Zamfara NULGE Chairman who was abducted with nine months old pregnancy two weeks ago

Fifteen Million Naira ransom was paid for her release and that of her new born baby after giving birth at the bandits Camp

Out of frustration from the series of attacks, the Zamfara State Government recently directed residents to own guns for self-defence against bandits and Kidnappers.