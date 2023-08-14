Armed bandits have again killed one person and abducted seven others in Bungudu Local Government area of Zamfara State.Among those abducted is the son of emir of Bungudu, Abdulrahman Hassan and the Former State Programme Officer of International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Abubakar Sarkin-Fada.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday when the Terrorists attacked Bungudu town, the headquarters of the local government

TVC News gathered that the armed bandits stormed the town with Sophisticated weapons, shooting sporadically which led to the death of one person

The other seven persons were abducted in their homes.

There has been rumors of a new armed bandits camp between Nahuce and Karaki Communities which is not far from the local government headquarters

Advertisement

Residents of the area appealed to the state Governor, Dauda Lawal to as a matter of urgency appoint security advisers that will assist in Addressing Insecurity.

Communities in Bungudu Local Government are suffering from activities for armed bandits lately, leading to the death of many while others are still in Captivity.

It would be recalled that barely a week ago, armed bandits attacked Bungudu Divisional Police headquarters and killed one officer.

Four officers were also killed by the Terrorists last month while on duty at a temporary police checkpoint

Bungudu is the closet local government with Gusau, the state Capital.

Advertisement

Efforts to speak to police authorities in Zamfara proves abortive as the spokesperson, ASP Yazid Abubakar is not responding to phone calls.