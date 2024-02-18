Bandits have killed a police officer and six others in an attack on police divisional headquarters in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state.Several shops were also set ablaze by the terrorists

TVC News gathered that the bandits invaded the town Sunday evening in their large numbers, went straight to the police station and opened fire on the policemen on duty.

Some residents of the area say the latest attack is a revenge after local vigilante group killed two armed bandits in Zurmi town.

This is the second time in less than three months that bandits would be attacking Zurmi town. The last attack which lasted for some days had forced some non-government organisations (NGO’s) providing free medical services in the area to shut down their services for the safety of their workers

Police authorities in Zamfara through its spokesperson ASP Yazid Abubakar confirmed the incident, adding that additional troops have been deployed to the area and peace has since been restored.

Meanwhile, the police have vowed to go after perpetrators of the ugly act. This attack in Zurmi, one of the local councils with deadly bandit camps is coming a few days after the Senate passed vote of confidence on service chiefs after a closed door meeting over the spate of Insecurity across the country.