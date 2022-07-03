3 Suspected Kidnappers arrested by Police in Gbonyin, Ekiti State

The Ekiti State Police Command Says operatives of the Rapid Response Squad have arrested three suspected kidnappers terrorising parts of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Moronkeji Adesina, said the RRS operatives, in collaboration with vigilantes, nabbed the suspected kidnappers inside a forest in Ijan Ekiti in the Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state.

This came on the heels of the arrest of two men by RRS operatives at Ido Ekiti in the Ido/Osi council area of the state over alleged high-profile kidnappings in the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, in a statement, identified the new suspects as 38-year-old Musa, 25-year-old Ali and 19-year-old Suleiman.

Abutu stated, “As part of the deliberate effort of the command to rid the state of kidnappers and other criminal elements, RRS operatives, in collaboration with vigilantes, trailed and arrested three suspected kidnappers inside a deep forest in Ijan-Ekiti.

“The arrested suspects, during interrogation, confessed to have been engaged in a series of kidnapping operations in Ekiti State, including two kidnapping incidents in Ikere.

“The suspects further disclosed that their syndicate comprises seven men with four others currently at large.

Ekiti State has witnessed a series of abduction for ransom over the last few years with some of those abductions leading to the killing of the abductees.

Traditional Rulers, Government officials and even the clergy have not been left out.

The State Government had joined its counterparts in the SouthWestern Governors Forum to launch the Wester Nigeria Security Network also known as the Amotekun Corps to enhance security and complement the activities of the Police and Other Sister agencies following a worrying rise in insecurity.

The Challenges faced by the State is also made more daunting due to it sharing borders with four States making it easy for Kidnappers and Other Criminals to easily sneak in and out of the State.

The arrest is a major breakthrough for the Ekiti State Police Command following several kidnapping in the State with no arrest made.

