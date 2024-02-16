The Nigerian Navy has again reassured of zero tolerance to Maritime crimes on the nation’s waterways.

Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base, Ibaka, Captain Uche Aneke gave the assurance during the handing over of MT Queen hansal and 10 crew arrested for suspected crude oil theft to the economic and financial crimes commission at the Forward Operating Base, Ibaka in Mbo Local Government area of Akwa Ibom state.

Captain Aneke used the occasion to warn individual or groups to desist from committing crimes on the Nigeria’s territorial waters adding that under the leadership of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, the navy is committed to ensuring that maritime crimes was reduced to it’s bearest minimum..

Receiving the suspects and the vessel, the representative of the EFCC explained that the commission is determined to carry out discreet investigation for the law to take it’s cause on anyone found culpable.

