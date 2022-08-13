Navy hands over seized trawling vessel to federal agency

Officers of the Nigerian Navy Ship, Soroh have handed over a seized trawling vessel to representatives of the Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture in Brass island.

Advertisement

The fishing trawler was seized while dragging her net illegally about 1.5 nautical miles offshore Brass waters with 11 crew members consisting of 10 Nigerians and 1 Ghanaian.

Officers of the Nigerian Navy led representatives from the Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture onto the vessel, MV TRADE WIND, for a physical assessment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Conducting the handover, the commanding officer, Forward Operating Base, FORMOSO, Captain Muhammed Alhassan, warned mariners to desist from flouting government regulations on trawling and Navigation on Nigerian waters.

The representative of the FDF, while assuring members of the public of an In-depth investigation into the matter, expressed gratitude to the Navy for their continued vigilance.

Advertisement

The crew members and their sponsors are expected to be charged to court if found wanting by the Agency.

Mariners have been warned never to operate without a proper license or switch off their Automatic Identification System by the Nigerian Navy in Bayelsa.

Advertisement