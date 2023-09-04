After seven years of prosecution, The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has handed over an illegal oil bunkering vessel to new buyers at the headquarters of the Nigerian Navy Ship Delta following.

The Navy arrested the vessel for suspected oil theft in 2017.

Arrested on the 25th of April 2017 by operatives of the Nigerian Navy Ship Delta for illegal oil bunkering in Warri, MT TECNE was handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for prosecution with over One Thousand metric tonnes of stolen crude loaded on board.

But after seven years in court, new buyers are here for MT TECNE following a successful auction conducted by the federal government who obtained an order of forfeiture for the vessel.

The Navy is satisfied with the process and sentencing of the alleged offenders.

The vessel is handed over by the EFCC to Showboy Integrated Company Limited who become its new owners.

The Navy also reiterates its commitment to continue the crackdown on oil thieves in Nigeria.