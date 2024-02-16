Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia has described as fake and unfounded stories that he awarded the construction of an underpass in Makurdi for the sum of 44 billion naira.

The Governor also says that it is untrue that his office was allocated 13.11% of the state’s 2024 budget.

On the 14th of February, The Benue State National Assembly Caucus led by Senator Abba Morro accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of embezzling the state’s security votes.

Rising from its meeting in Abuja, the caucus accused Governor Alia of diverting a total of N3 billion security votes from the monthly allocation of the state.

Reacting to the National Assembly caucus, the Governor through his Chief Press Secretary says the government is not against anyone or group for speaking on issues that affect the state, but that such issues must be built on truth and free of lies and must not be aimed at instigating the people against the government.

According to the governor’s spokesman, the high level underpass was amongst three such projects that were proposed for construction by the current administration, with the other two being flyover projects at Wurkukum roundabout and at Gyado Junction, Gboko.

On the allegations that 13.11% of the 225.7 billion 2024 budget of the state has been earmarked for the office of the governor, the chief press secretary assured residents of Benue state that nothing could be farther from the truth.