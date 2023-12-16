Coalition of youths in Benue state have condemned the action of the House of Representatives Member, representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Constituency at the National Assembly Philip Agbese to reverse his decision to remove from the wall the official portrait of the Governor of Benue State, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia

The youths held a press conference in Makurdi, Capital of Benue State where they condemned the action of the Lawmaker and also demanded an apology.

Mayowa Okunato reports that recently, a video of the Member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Philip Agbese went viral on social media where he removed the Governor’s portrait hanging on the wall in his office.

Agbese was seen in the video walking into his office at the National Assembly Complex and pulled down Governor Alia’s portrait in a symbolic protest against the style of leadership of the Governor.

This caused widespread outrage and condemnation.

This youth group are the latest to publicly criticise the lawmaker, they insist his action is not in line with the cultural norms of Benue Youths.

There have also been calls on the Federal house of representatives to reprimand the lawmaker and condemn his behaviour which does not reflect the character of an Honourable lawmaker of the Federal republic.