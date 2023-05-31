The Executive Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Iormem Alia has announced three more appointments into his administration.

Governor Alia had earlier appointed, Tersoo Kula – Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Emmanuel Chenge – Principal Private Secretary (PPS).

The appointed on Tuesday include,

Rt. Hon. Paul Biam – Chief of Staff (CoS),

Moses Agbogbo Ode – Head of Service (HoS),

Prof. Joseph Alakali – Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

A statement released by Tersoo Kula, Chief Press Secretary says the appointments take immediate effect and more appointments are expected.