Internally displaced persons in Ichuwa/ Tas Yande IDP Camp in Benue state are lamenting the economic hardships they face due to the naira redesign policy.

They made their voices heard during the distribution of food items by the Emmanuel Agida foundation.

Benue State hosts over 2 million displaced persons spread across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Advertisement

The State Governor has repeatedly raised concerns over their neglect by the federal government, while praising supporting agencies and NGOs who have come to their rescue.

The IDPs now find themselves in even greater hardship due to the cashless policy introduced by the Buhari government .

Advertisement

The IDPs are urging political parties and the electoral umpire, INEC, not to disenfranchise displaced persons but allow them participate in the Governorship and house of assemblies election

On the other hand, The Young Progressives Party in Benue State has adopted the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Titus Uba as its candidate for the Governorship polls.

It’s expected that both political parties and the electoral umpire will ensure all classes of voters are allowed to exercise their right to vote.

Advertisement

UN OCHA TO SUPPORT SURVIVORS OF CONFLICT

1.3 billion dollars is what Nigeria needs to provide critical life saving assistance to over 6 million people suffering from the devastating impact of the 13 year conflict in the north east region.

Advertisement

This is coming from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs UN-OCHA.

It’s a protracted conflict, resulting in widespread of displacement and food insecurity.

This is Bama, about 72 kilometers away from maiduguri, capital of Borno state.

Advertisement

Thousands of IDPs are taking refuge here.

Women and children are the most vulnerable.

At this stabilization Centre, 80% of patients are malnourished children.

Advertisement

The United Nations Office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs say, it is working hard to bring succor to survivors of the 13 year conflict.

With effective emergency response by humanitarian agencies, victims of insurgency would have a cause to smile and start up life again.

Zamfara Police, Vigilante Group Rescue 5 Toddlers, 9 Others After 68 Days In Captivity Advertisement Police in Collaboration with vigilante group in Zamfara has rescued fourteen Hostages after sixty eight days in Captivity The recued victims are two Male adults, Seven Female and five Todlers below of ages of two A press statement signed by the police public relations Officer, Superintendent Mohammed Shehu says, the Successes follows a mop up Operation in a bandit camp belonging to a notorious bandit kingpin Dogo Sule, near Munhaye forest in Tsafe Local Government area of the state Advertisement The victims according to the statement were abducted on 1st January, 2023 at about 2300hrs, when a large number of suspected bandits armed with sophisticated weapons stormed their Communities Anguwar Mangoro and Gidan Maidawa in Gusau Local Council and whisked them away to an unknown destination “On 10th March 2023, Police Tactical Operatives in Conjuction with the vigilante while on Mop Up Operation at near Munhaye forest successfully dislodged some bandits camp belonging to one recalcitrant bandit Kingpin AKA Dogo Sule. As a result of the operation, fourteen ( 14) Hostages Comprising of two (2) Male adults, Seven (7) Female and Five (5) Children of below of age of 2 years were rescued” The statement read. “In the course of debriefing, the victims informed the Police detectives that, on 1st January, 2023 at about 2300hrs, large number of suspected bandits armed with sophisticated weapons stormed Anguwar Mangoro and Gidan Maidawa villages in Gusau LGA and abducted them to their camp where they spent 68 days in captivity” the police added. Advertisement The rescued Victims were debriefed at the police clinic in Gusau and thereafter re-united with their families The Zamfara Commissioner of Police Kolo Yusuf Congratulates the victims for regaining their freedom, and reassures of the Comnand readiness to protect lives and properties of all citizens. “The victims who were in symphathetic condition have been taken to the Police clinic Gusau for medical treatment and thereafter re-United with their family/Relations” Advertisement “The Commissioner of Police CP Kolo Yusuf psc, congratulates the victims for regaining their freedom, and reassures the continuous commitment to protect lives and property of the citizens” PPRO.