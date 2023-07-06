The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has filed a six-count charge against its suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Hudu Yunusa-Ari in Adamawa State.

INEC, in a statement on Thursday, said it took the action after reviewing the case file from the Nigeria Police following the conclusion of investigation into alleged electoral offences during the 2023 General Election including the one involving the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) deployed to Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also addressed, among other things, the status of electoral criminals’ prosecution.

The Commission also assured Nigerians of immediate action on the matter.

As provided by Section 145(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, an offence committed under the Act shall be triable in a Magistrate Court or a High Court of a State in which the offence is committed, or the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Furthermore, Section 145(2) of the Act provides that a prosecution under the Act shall be undertaken by legal officers of the Commission, or any legal practitioner appointed by it.

The Court has fixed Wednesday 12th July 2023 for commencement of trial.

INEC added that the Commission is working with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for the diligent prosecution of other cases.