Social media influencer and cross dresser, Idris Okuneye has arrived court for his arraignment by the EFCC on a 6-count charge bordering on naira mutilation , naira abuse and money laundering.

The court which is on vacation is sitting on several cases and is presided by justice Abimbola Awogboro..

Recall that Mr Okuneye was arrested and detained by the EFCC on Wednesday and was unable to meet up the conditions of the administrative bail by the EFCC.

More details later…