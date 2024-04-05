President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria’s economy is at a turning point and will require the steadfast support of the private sector for sustained growth and prosperity.

He said this during Iftar on Thursday in Abuja with members of the Nigerian business community, the President expressed gratitude for their support and pledged to engage with them more frequently.

The president shared insights from his visit to the New York Stock Exchange in 2023, and emphasised Nigeria’s self-belief and determination to drive economic transformation from within.

President Tinubu restated his commitment to fulfilling his mandate, emphasizing that he cannot afford to underperform, given the trust placed in him by the electorate.

In separate remarks at the Ramadan dinner, industrialists, bank executives, and entrepreneurs pledged their support towards the success of the administration’s economic programmes.

Mr. Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, assured the President that the Organized Private Sector (OPS) in the country is solidly behind him.

Allen Onyema, Chief Executive Officer, Air Peace, charged business owners and manufacturers to work towards bringing down the cost of products and services.

Citing the example of Air Peace in reducing the cost of air tickets to London, Mr. Onyema thanked President Tinubu for improving the ease of doing business in the country.

Dr. Stella Okoli, pharmacist and founder of Emzor Pharmaceutical Company, urged the President to look into providing more support for the pharmaceutical industry in the country to make it self-sufficient and self-financing.