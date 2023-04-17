A clergyman, Oluwafeyiropo Daniels, was on Monday arraigned at the Lagos State Sexual offences and Domestic Violence Court in ikeja, for allegedly raping two of his church members (names withheld).

Justice Ramon Oshodi also remanded the founder of “I Reign Christian Ministry” t the Nigeria maximum security correctional Centre, Kirikiri, pending the fulfillment of his bail conditions.

Feyi Daniels, was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on allegedly having unlawful sexual intercourse with two young women.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecution, the defendant committed the offences sometimes in June 2020 within ikota Villa Estate, Lekki,

the alleged offences are said to contravene Sections 260 (2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015

after the arraignment the defendant applied for bail in liberal terms

his counsel Olukunle Oyewole told the court that the defendant had been on police administrative bail since May 20, 2022 and had always made himself available to the police upon demand.

“My lord, the defendant was not informed on the day the matter came up for the first time before this court.

“The defendant is a well known religious leader and he has shown by his action that he will not jump bail.

“The offence for which he is charged with are bailable and he has credible sureties that can stand for him,” he said.

The state lead prosecution counsel, Babajide Boye, in his counter affidavit dated April 14, urged the court to refuse the bail application of the defendant.

Mr Boye, argued that the offences was serious in nature, carrying a life sentence for each count and the likelihood of conviction might make the defendant a flight risk.

“There is also possibility of the defendant interfering with the prosecution witnesses.

“He is a bishop of so many branches and if granted bail, he may use his position to influence the prosecution witnesses as he is regarded as a man of authority who has the possibility of committing same crime.

“We urge the court to deny the defendant bail because he has failed to provide the court exceptional circumstances to grant him bail,” the prosecutor submitted.

in his ruling justice oshodi admitted the defendant to N20 million bail with two sureties in like sum.

one of the sureties must own a build up property in Lagos State and the property must be enough to cover the bail sum.

“The original document of the landed property are to be submitted to the chief registrar of Lagos State.

“The sureties must also reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must have evidence of tax payment tp the state government within the last three years’

The judge also ordered the defendant to deposit his international passport with the chief registrar of the court and ordered an acceleration hearing of the case.

the case is adjourned till May 9 for the prosecution to open its case against the defendant.

Ondo Police parade four suspects for allegedly lynching suspected Yahoo boy

The police in Ondo State have paraded four persons for allegedly killing Temitope Olorunfemi who crushed some persons to death in an accident along Ijoka area of Akure.

The four suspects are among seven persons arrested by the police

Temitope was lynched on Easter Monday by irate mob who claimed he was an Internet fraudster, commonly known as “Yahoo Boy,”

Parading the suspects before journalists, spokesperson of the state police command, Funmi Odunlami Omisanya, said the suspects will be charged to court after investigations have been concluded.

She added some of the suspects are still at large, urging residents of the state to desist from jungle justice

She stressed that only one person was killed in the accident while six were injured