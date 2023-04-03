The absence of the founder of ‘I Reign Christian Ministry,’ Ikota, Lekki, Bishop Oluwafeyiropo Daniel, stalled his arraignment for the alleged rape of a church member before an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Monday.

The case is before Justice Ramon Oshodi.

When the registrar of the court called his case file, the defendant was not in court.

The Prosecuting counsel, Inumidun Solarin informed the court that the defendant was granted administrative bail by the Police at Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos.

She added that the prosecution informed the Police of the hearing date, and that

they had information that Bishop Oluwafeyiropo Daniel was currently in Abuja and had a church function on Monday.

Mrs Solarin prayed the court to grant a new date to open the case against the defendant.

She also informed the court of the readiness of prosecution to inform the police of the new trial date for the defendant.

Justice Oshodi granted the request of prosecution and adjourned till April 17.

A legal advice issued by the office of Director, Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the Ministry of Justice stated that there exists prima facie offence of rape under Section 260 of the Criminal Law, Ch C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015 against him.