The Governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodimma has commiserated with the former Governor of Abia State and Senate’s Chief Whip, Sen Orji Uzor Kalu, over the sudden death of his dear wife, Her Excellency, Mrs. Ifeoma Ada Kalu, describing the loss as huge.

Mrs, Kalu, according to her husband died in the United States of America.

In a statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Governor, Sen. Uzodimma received the news of Mrs Kalu’s passing at 61 with deep shock and sadness, regretting that the family, friends, Abia State and the society at large have lost a warm, kind-hearted, God- loving and God-fearing woman and mother.

The Governor recalled that as First Lady of Abia State, the deceased did a lot in the service of the downtrodden, the women, the children, the physically-challenged and generally, humanity and God.

The Governor therefore urged Senator Kalu and his family to be consoled by the fact that the deceased positively impacted the society while alive and that her good works will forever speak for her.

On behalf of his family, the government and people of Imo State, Governor Uzodimma prayed for God’s grace of fortitude upon the Kalus and upon all those the deceased has left behind to mourn her passing, to bear the huge loss.

More importantly, Governor Uzodimma advised them to continue to pray for the repose of her soul, with the assurance that she is already resting peacefully in the bosom of the Lord.