The presidential candidate of the Accord party , Professor Christopher Imumolen has congratulated the president elect , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a well deserved victory.

Mr Imumolen congratulate all Nigerians for the passion and patriotism that inspired their participation in last Saturday’s general elections.

He added that their level of awareness and involvement in the electoral process was a clear sign that they understood the enormous powers they wield in deciding the outcomes of such polls, and by extension, the candidates upon whom they ultimately entrust their collective destinies.

Advertisement

For the accord Presidential candidate, the interest of Nigeria should be considered far above any primordial sentiments when current dissatisfaction over the conduct of the elections is being ventilated, to forestall any breakdown of law and order across the country.

Read Full Speech Below

Advertisement