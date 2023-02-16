The presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Chris Imumolen, has promised to build a private sector-driven economy that will rescue the nation from the problems that have hampered its growth and development for decades.

The Nigerian presidential election is scheduled for 2023.

The claim was made by Professor Imumolen during a discussion on his economic plans for Nigeria if he were to be elected the country’s next president at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru Jos, Plateau State.

He met with stakeholders at an interactive session to further unveil his economic policy and how he intends to govern the country if elected president of Nigeria in the coming polls.

He met with stakeholders at an interactive session to further unveil his economic policy and how he intends to govern the country if elected president of Nigeria in the coming polls.

While addressing the crowd, the accord presidential candidate, who is also from the academia, said the three areas he will prioritize are education, power, and security.

He also stressed the need for an urgent industrial revolution by declaring a state of emergency in the power sector, which he believes will turn round the fortunes of the country.

Mr Imumolen urged citizens to vote only for candidates who have passion for the country and its transformation, not those with selfish interests.

The Accord Party presidential candidate pledged to complete all inherited projects not completed by the previous government for the betterment of all.

He appealed to citizens to prioritize the act of choosing their leaders based on capability without any sentiment.