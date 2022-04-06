Anambra Government constitute 15 member team to probe, Stop IPOB Violence

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has appointed a 15- member Truth, Justice and Peace Commission to stop the activities of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB).

The committee is headed by human rights activist, Prof Chidi Odinkalu while Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu is the Secretary.

A statement by the Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, named other members of the committee as Mr Charles Oputa (Charley boy); music icon Onyeka Onwenu; Dr. Joe Nwaorgu; Dr. Udenta Udenta; Dr. Uju Agomoh; Rev. Fr (Msgnr); Jerome Madueke and Canon Dr. Okechukwu C. Obi-Okoye

Others are: Dr. John Out; Mr. Ngozi Odumuko; Dr. Joe Abah, Mr. Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu; Mr. Sam Egwuatu and Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu.

The committee, according to the Statement will seek a restorative justice approach for truth-telling or real facts, for the healing of the victims of the violence, accounting for responsibility and accountability of the actors, conditional mercy for the repentant perpetrators, restitution for certain losses and rehabilitation of the perpetrators, for the overall aim of restoration of peace and justice as well as the promotion of development in the State, and the region/Nigeria.

The Committee has been given 6 Months to conclude the assignment from the date of inauguration.

The inauguration date for the committee has however not been fixed.