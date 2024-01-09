The Federal Government has inaugurated a six- member ministerial committee to examine the veracity of allegations of degrees racketeering within both foreign and local private universities.

Inaugurating the committee in Abuja, the minister of education mandate the committee to also review the role of any MDAs or its officials in facilitation of the recognition and procurement of fake certificate in question.

Members of the committee comprises representatives from the Ministry of foreign Affairs, office of National Security Adviser, Ministry of Youth Development and the Universities regulatory body.

The committee has been mandated to complete their investigation within eight weeks from the date of inauguration