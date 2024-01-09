The Nigerian Army has distanced its personnel from the conduct demonstrated by some individuals on social media.

Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja stated this in Enugu while reacting to the arrest of Soldier in Lagos By Governor Sanwo-Olu said the Army Frown at that act of the soldier.

He maintained that the Army remains a serious force that is discipline, respect and upholding laws of where they are deployed to.

He dissociated the force from those comic acts demonstrated on social media, said they are not members of the Nigerian Army.

The COAS revealed that the individual involved is currently being investigated.