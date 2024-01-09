President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive that orders a drastic reduction in size of the entourage of all federal ministries, departments and agencies going on both domestic and foreign trips.

With this directive, the president slashed the expenditure of all official travels by 60 percent, and emphasised that the office of the president, vice president, office of the first lady and wife of the vice president are bound by this directive.

This directive also entails that the huge security detail that follows the President around on local trips will also be reduced and allow the security agencies in states that the president will visit to handle security arrangement for the President.

Ministers will now travel with not more than four members of staff, while heads of agencies will only travel with 2 members of staff.

For the office of the President, only 20 members of staff will travel with him on foreign trips and 15 for the vice president