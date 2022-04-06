President Buhari signs Executive Order 11 on Public Building Maintenance

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed an executive order for the implementation of the national public building maintenance policy.

This executive order now ties maintenance of federal government owned buildings directly to the economy and will ensure that ministries, departments and agencies operate a functional maintenance department and make necessary procurement to carry out its responsibilities.

The President signed this executive order at the opening of this week’s federal executive council meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja.

He says this critical policy will create jobs for small businesses , skilled labourers and artisans in the country, he also urged state and local governments to adopt this policy and see maintenance as not just a culture but as a conscious driver of economic growth.

President Buhari says the federal government has consciously started the implementation of maintenance of strategic facilities like the federal secretariat in Abuja and 24 states of the federation.