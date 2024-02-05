The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa has issued a conduct advisory for Nigerians living in South Africa ahead of the Semi-Final of the African Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.

The advisory contains what to do in specific circumstances before, during and after the match.

The advisory is not unconnected with the recent history of South Africans attacking nationals of Other African Countries in incidents blamed on Xenophobia.

South Africans have blamed people from other African Countries for their lack of access to some basic amenities and rising unemployment over the last few years.

Nigerians have particularly suffered in these attacks with many losing their lives and property worth Millions of Rand lost in many of those attacks and businesses going down the drain.