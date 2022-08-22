NBA Conference: LASTMA issues travel advisory to motorists, commuters

The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA has issued a travel advisory to motorists and commuters as the Nigerian Bar Association commences its conference today, Monday, August 22.

In a press statement released by LASTMA, the agency advised motorists plying Victoria Island to take note of the conference of the Nigeria Bar Association NBA, holding between today, Monday, August 22, to Friday, August 26, at the Eko Atlantic city/Eko Hotel on Ahmadu Bello way and Adetokunbo Ademola respectively.

The agency said vehicular movement towards the aforementioned axis and environs will be busy.

Motorists and commuters were advised to make use of the adjourning alternative routes/roads to connect their destinations within Victoria Island and Lekki.

Some of the alternative routes are; Ozumba Mbadiwe, Bishop Aboyade Cole, Mobil road, Abiodun Oniru road to connect Ajose Adeogun, Ligali Ayorinde,Water corporation drive.

These adjourning alternative routes/roads according to LASTMA will be professionally and effectively managed by its officers.