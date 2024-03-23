Following announcement of cancer diagnosis by Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, messages of support wishing her a speedy recovery have been pouring in from all around the world.

The princess revealed that she is in the early stages of preventive chemotherapy after the diagnosis.

Soon after her emotional personal video message released by Kensington Palace on Friday, King Charles III praised the Princess for her courage in speaking about it openly.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also praised her bravery and wished for a speedy recovery.

“When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and with her loving family. I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she’s ready,” said Sunak in a statement posted on X.

From around the world, US President Joe Biden wrote on X that he and his wife Jill “join millions around the world in praying for your full recovery, Princess Kate”.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also shared a message of support for their sister-in-law in a statement. “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they can do so privately and in peace,” it said.

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X: “In this difficult period you are going through, Brigitte and I wish you a full recovery. Your strength and resilience inspire us all.”

“On behalf of Canadians, I’m sending my support as she undergoes treatment. We’re all wishing her a swift recovery,” wrote Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

messages of support flooded social media from hundreds with the hashtag #GetWellSoonCatherine and #WeLoveYouCatherine.

Kate underwent major abdominal surgery in London in January. Though her condition was thought to be non-cancerous, tests after the operation revealed that cancer was present.

Kate started her course of preventive chemotherapy in late February.