The U.S. Congress on Sunday approved Türkiye’s request to purchase F-16 fighter jets, totaling a substantial $23 billion following the completion of the legally mandated 15-day review process.

The approval highlights the bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership between the U.S. and Türkiye in the realm of defense and security.

With full consideration given to Türkiye’s role as a longstanding member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and its contributions to regional peace and security, the decision represents a thorough assessment of the geopolitical situation and strategic imperatives.

As the deal proceeds, it is anticipated to further bolster Türkiye’s defense capabilities, enhancing its ability to fulfill its commitments within the NATO alliance and contribute to collective defense efforts.

Furthermore, the clearance of this sale emphasizes the necessity of maintaining strong defense ties and promoting interoperability among allies.

By facilitating the transfer of modern military technology and equipment, the United States reinforces its commitment to strengthening the defense capabilities of its allies and partners, as well as bolstering regional security.