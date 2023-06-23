The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Hassan Abubakar has assumed office.

He took over the reins of leadership of the Nigerian Air Force from his predecessor, Air Marshal (Air Mshl) Oladayo Amao, at a colorful ceremony held at the Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Abuja.

Speaking at the occasion, the incumbent CAS appreciated his predecessor for being a good mentor, describing him as a great achiever whose enduring legacies would not be forgotten. While identifying key areas of achievements recorded by Air Mshl Amao to include air operations, doctrinal and human capacity development as well as logistics support systems.

Air Vice Marshal Abubakar promised to build on these enduring legacies with a view to take the NAF to greater heights.

Meanwhile, Air Marshal Amao has attributed the successes recorded by the NAF during his administration to the support by the Federal Government as well as the commitment shown by men and women of the Service, describing their dedication and sacrifice to duties as exceptional. Appreciating the officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff for their support, the former CAS urged them to be unrelenting and to show higher sense of duty, discipline and cooperation to the incoming administration.

The recent change of guard followed the appointment of AVM Hassan Bala Abubakar as the 22nd CAS by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.