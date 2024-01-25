According to World Bank projections, Nigeria’s GDP will increase by 3.7% by 2025.

In its most recent study, “Global Economic Prospect: Subdued Growth, Multiple Challenges,” the World Bank predicted that the largest economy in Africa will grow by 3.3%, as opposed to its previous projection of 2.9% for 2023.

The report stated, “Growth in Nigeria is projected at 3.3 per cent this year and 3.7 percent in 2025—up 0.3 and 0.6 percentage points, respectively, since June—as macro-fiscal reforms gradually bear fruit.

“The baseline forecast implies that per capita income will reach its pre-pandemic level only in 2025.”

The Washington-based bank ascribed the momentum to the gradual implementation of existing macrofiscal measures.

According to the international bank, agriculture, construction, services, and trade will fuel the country’s economic growth.

Advertisement

According to the 2023 State of Global Food and Nutrition Security, the number of Nigerians experiencing food insecurity has risen by 133% in three years.

The figure increased from 63.8 million between 2014 and 2016, to 148.7 million between 2020 and 2022.

The world bank declared that “Inflation should gradually ease as the effects of last year’s exchange rate reforms and removal of fuel subsidies fade. These structural reforms are expected to boost fiscal revenue over the forecast period”.

It acknowledged that the Nigerian economy softened to an estimated 2.9 per cent in 2023 due to the disruptive currency demonetisation policy, which involved replacing old high-denomination naira notes.

Nigeria’s GDP was N60.66tn as of Q3 of 2023 after growing at 2.54 per cent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The bureau said the growth rate was higher than the 2.25 per cent recorded in Q3 2022 and higher than the second quarter 2023 growth of 2.51 per cent.

Advertisement

The country’s inflation rate reached a 21-year high of 28.92 percent in December 2023.

The public debt increased to N87.91 trillion in the third quarter of 2023, according to Debt Management Office figures.

According to the United Nations’ ‘World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024′ study, African countries’ fiscal positions would continue to deteriorate in 2023, owing to high public debt and a low domestic tax base.