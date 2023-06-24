Since 2011 till date, widows day have been celebrated around the world on June 23rd, to take a look at some of the issues affecting widows and what must be done to safeguard and advance their rights.

To join the world in celebrating the day, Zakat and Sadaqah Foundation distributed cash, deep freezers, grinding machines, Laptop, industrial sewing machine and other valuable items to empower widows in Nigeria and give them the adequate support they need, at Hajj Mabrur Ventures Hall, Anthony Village, Lagos.

The year 2023’s theme is Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality. Hajiah Khadijah Hussain spoke on how the women can update and apply innovative technology in their businesses to segregate theirs from the norm.

Dr. Sofiyah Mukhtar, a Medical Consultant, spoke to the widows about living a fruitful life through adequate health maintenance.

Advertisement

She also mentioned the importance of keeping the mental health in check, having a good sleep schedule, exercise, eating good food through balanced diet.

With joy and relief in their hearts, beneficiaries appreciated the efforts of ZSF in ensuring they don’t become a liability and also efficiently provide for their children and themselves.

This year, ZSF reached out to 50 people in need of medical support with the sum of 29 million naira, 27. 5 million naira was used to cater for those in need, out of which 90 widows would be supported with 14.2 million naira cash, educational support for Muslims students, while the rest will be distributed to widows in ogun, osun, oyo, kwara, edo, Ondo states respectively.