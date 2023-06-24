The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has handed over relief materials for distribution to families of victims and survivors of Patigi boat mishap in Kwara state.

The materials include foodstuff, clothes and other household items.

It’s now almost 2 weeks since the boat mishap that claimed 107 lives in four villages in Patigi local government area of Kwara state.

Now, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is here to hand over relief materials for distribution to the families of victims and survivors of the boat mishap.

Advertisement

The team is led by its Director General, Mustapha Ahmed.

He commiserates with the people and government of Kwara state over the sad incident.

He announces the hand over of items such as foodstuff, clothes and other household materials for the victims of the mishap.

Responding, the Kwara state deputy governor, Kayode Alabi thanks the federal government for the materials saying it will go a long way in relieving the people.

Advertisement

He’s however not impressed about the lackluster attitude of the people of Patigi towards the use of live jackets provided for them by the state government years ago.

The use of life jackets during water travel is also emphasized by the NEMA boss to avert a future occurrence.

The boat mishap occurred by 3 am in the early hours of Monday, the 12th of June.