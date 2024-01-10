The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, and Anambra West Local Government have expressed their condolences to Mr Sunday Nnalue’s family for the loss of their sons in a boat accident which occurred Thursday, January 4, 2024.

The victims, Onyeka, 12, Isreal, 10, and their rescued mother, Gloria, were returning from vacation when the Kogi-Anambra bound wooden boat they were traveling in rammed into a snag on the water channel and capsized at the Mmiata banks of the River Niger.

Mrs Ngozi Echeazu, the NEMA’s Southeast Zonal Coordinator, addressed the grieving Nnalue family, saying the visit was to sympathize and comfort them.

She promised that stakeholders meeting would be convened to discuss concerns raised and find solutions, including ensuring enforcement of wearing of life-saving jacket while traveling through the water.

He expressed hope that concerns shown by government at federal, state and local levels will go a long way in giving the bereaved family the needed courage to put the incident behind and move on with life.

The Executive Secretary, Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Paul Odenigbo said government would be properly briefed for possible assistance, just as proper investigations would continue to help in forestalling future occurrence.

The Transition Committee Chairman of Anambra West LGA, Mr. Felix Ikechi advised that going forward, nobody travels through the waterways without wearing life-saving jacket.