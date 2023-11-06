A boat mishap which happened at Binnari village of Karim lamido local government area has claimed over 60 lives.

A delegation led by the Taraba State Deputy Governor paid a visit to the families of the victims, donating cash gifts and promising that the state would support them in their period of grief.

Water transportation is common especially in riverine communities in Taraba State despite the risk associated with it, if preventive measures are not been put in place

Last weekend was a black one for people of Karim Lamido local government due to a boat mishap on Riverv Benue which killed over 60 people.

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has disclosed on its social handles that 104 passengers comprising of 42 men, 45 women and 17 children were aboard the motorised boat.

Search and rescue operations were activated and out of the 104 passengers, fourteen (14) persons were rescued, Twenty One (21) dead bodies recovered while Sixty Nine (69) persons are still missing.

The Deputy Governor Aminu Alkali led a state government delegation which drove in speed boats to Binnari to register the government’s condolence.

In Tunga waterways where the boat incident happened, the Deputy Governor stopped at the accident point and expressed displeasure over the way the local fishermen barricaded the Waterways.

On arrival at Binnari village the Delegation were received by the stakeholders of the area at the bank of river Benue.

The Deputy Governor condoled with the families of those that lost their beloved ones charging them to always ensure compliance with safety guidelines to avert such an ugly scenario.

“My boss Governor Agbu Kefas send me with this delegation to come and sympathize with u people over the unfortunate incident that took many lives and property of people living in our dear state. He wanted to be here personally but was invited for important security meeting in Abuja. ”

Member representing Karim 2 Constituency Anas Shuaibu Didango commended the governor for the prompt response to the difficult situation faced by his people.

Commissioner Special Duties, Saviour Noku who revealed that his ministry went on a sensitization in all the riverine communities in the state on safety measures wondering why the situation is getting worse.

Cash donations were made to the relatives of the victims to cushion the hardship they are presently going through.

Some of the relations of the victims stressed that the vacuum created can hardly be filled but thanked the State government for the assistance.

Head of Karim Lamido local government, Idris Suleiman commended the state government for the visit, stressing that the council officials are always advising boat riders on safety tips.

The visit by the government Delegation to Binnari community will no doubt remain historic in the lives of the residents as is the first of its kind.