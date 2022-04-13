Twenty Nine Victims of Boat Mishap Buried in Shaghari LGA, Sokoto

The remains of twenty nine victims of boat mishap at Gidan MAIGANA, in Dandi Maye of Shagari local government area of Sokoto state have been buried according to Islamic rite.



The twenty nine victims are parts of the thirty five passengers that boarded the boat to cross over a dam in search of fire wood for commercial purposes.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when the boat conveying the second batch of the team capsized and twenty nine persons comprising twenty three women and six boys died in the process

Six of the passengers survived the unfortunate incident after a search and rescue operation by local divers supported by authorities in the local government.

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal visited the community and condole with the people over the sad development.

He urged the people to accept the incident as the will of Allah and pray for the repose of the soul of the deceased

Members of the community called on the state government to provide them with better boats as well as enact laws and regulations to ensure safety measures are adhere with henceforth to forestall future happenings.

They also pleaded for improved basic infrastructure and other amenities in the society that will better the life of the people of the community

Sokoto state Deputy Governor, Muhammad Manir Dan’Iya, the Secretary to the state government Saidu Umar and other members of the state executive Council as well as other top government functionaries